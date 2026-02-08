Sale closed in Rochelle: $135,500 for a single-family home

A single-family house, built in 1948, has changed hands.

The home at 708 North 12th Street in Rochelle was sold on Jan. 8. The purchase price was $135,500. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 6,112-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Rochelle have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 822 North 12th Street, in January, a 1,044-square-foot single-family home was sold for $128,000, a price per square foot of $123.

· A 1,104-square-foot single-family residence at 609 North Woolf Court, sold in November 2025, for $120,000, a price per square foot of $109.

· In July 2025, a 1,044-square-foot single-family residence at 826 North 11th Street sold for $158,500, a price per square foot of $152.