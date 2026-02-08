Ottawa: Single-family home goes for $350,000

A 1,737-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 1415 Shaws Lane in Ottawa was sold on Jan. 22 for $350,000, or $201 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,288-square-foot single-family residence at 1403 Shaws Lane, sold in November 2025, for $520,000, a price per square foot of $227.

· In January 2025, a 2,050-square-foot single-family residence at 1248 Tower Drive sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $195.

· At 825 Cimmaron Way, in May 2025, a 1,774-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $166.