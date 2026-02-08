How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County, reported in the week of Jan. 26?

A single-family home in Oswego that sold for $810,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

In total, 46 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $376,870, or $200 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $810,000, single-family home at 5085 Half Round Road

The sale of the single-family house at 5085 Half Round Road in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $810,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,303 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

2. $565,000, four-bedroom home at 209 Julep Avenue

A 3,318-square-foot single-family home at 209 Julep Avenue in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000, $170 per square foot. The house was built in 2014. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

3. $540,000, four-bedroom home at 2361 Emerald Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2361 Emerald Lane in Yorkville. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,166 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $171. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

4. $529,000, single-family home at 7811 Bellflower Lane

The single-family home at 7811 Bellflower Lane in Joliet has new owners. The price was $529,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,964 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

5. $520,000, single-family home at 842 Heartland Drive

A 2,908-square-foot single-family residence at 842 Heartland Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $520,000, $179 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

6. $515,000, four-bedroom house at 2576 Lyman Loop

The sale of the single-family house at 2576 Lyman Loop in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $515,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,995 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

7. $510,000, single-family home at 961 Canyon Trail Court

A 2,712-square-foot single-family residence at 961 Canyon Trail Court in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $510,000, $188 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

8. $502,500, four-bedroom home at 2305 Rosehall Drive

The single-family house at 2305 Rosehall Drive in Joliet has new owners. The price was $502,500. The house was built in 2022 and has a living area of 2,423 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

9. $495,000, single-family home at 2305 Providence Way

A 2,546-square-foot single-family home at 2305 Providence Way in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $495,000, $194 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

10. $485,000, four-bedroom house at 1129 Heartland Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1129 Heartland Drive in Yorkville. The price was $485,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,902 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.