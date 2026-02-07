What $500,000 can buy you in La Salle County in the week of Jan. 26

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in La Salle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $500,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $500,000

At $500,000 ($385 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 22 Holiday Drive, Somonauk, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1968, provides 1,300 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

2. $400,000

In January, a single-family residence located at 2861 North 39th Road, Sheridan, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,732 square feet, was built in 2007 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $146 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10.5 acres. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

3. $305,000

Priced at $305,000 (equivalent to $232 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1999 and situated at 1037 Carter Street, Marseilles, was sold in January. The home spans 1,314 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 13,068-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 12.

4. $270,000

For a price tag of $270,000 ($77 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1958 and located at 143 West 1st Street, Streator, changed hands in January. The house spans 3,489 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 1.1-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

5. $247,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 3649 East 2631st Road, Sheridan, the house spans 1,521 square feet and was sold for $247,000, or $162 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 11,326-square-foot, and it was built in 1934. The deal was finalized on Jan. 12.