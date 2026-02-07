Week of Jan. 26: Best residential property deals in Grundy County

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County in the past week was $446,958. The average price per square foot ended up at $98. A total of 12 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,343 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $235,000, single-family home at 1209 Lakewood Drive

A 1,547-square-foot single-family residence at 1209 Lakewood Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $235,000, $152 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

2. $239,500, single-family home at 1118 Burns Lane

The single-family residence at 1118 Burns Lane in Minooka has new owners. The price was $239,500. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,446 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

3. $270,000, rural residence at 70 Rice Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 70 Rice Road in South Wilmington. The price was $270,000. The house living area totals 4,216 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $64. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

4. $300,000, single-family home at 115 Green Acres Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 115 Green Acres Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 3,056 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $98. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

5. $335,000, single-family home at 310 East Main Street

A 1,080-square-foot single-family residence at 310 East Main Street in Gardner has been sold. The total purchase price was $335,000, $310 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

6. $380,000, single-family home at 5765 Muskie Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5765 Muskie Trail in Morris. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 1,986 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

7. $395,000, single-family home at 975 South Laura Lane

The single-family residence at 975 South Laura Lane in Diamond has new owners. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,692 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The transaction was completed on Dec. 26, 2025.

8. $485,000, single-family home at 713 Joanne Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 713 Joanne Drive in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $485,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,918 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.