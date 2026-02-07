These residential properties were the best deals for Will County’s in the week of Jan. 26

A single-family home in Orland Park that sold for $685,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $332,126. The average price per square foot ended up at $232. A total of 111 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,826 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $685,000, single-family home at 12657 Lake View Drive

The single-family house at 12657 Lake View Drive in Orland Park has new owners. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,084 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $693,500, single-family home at 3508 Tussell Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3508 Tussell Street in Naperville. The price was $693,500. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 2,485 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

3. $708,000, three-bedroom home at 9717 West Kuse Road

A 3,200-square-foot single-family home at 9717 West Kuse Road in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $708,000, $221 per square foot. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.

4. $725,000, single-family home at 17712 East Colonial Court

A 8,304-square-foot single-family residence at 17712 East Colonial Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $87 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $795,000, four-bedroom house at 1018 South Butternut Circle

The sale of the single-family home at 1018 South Butternut Circle in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 6,498 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $805,000, single-family home at 8964 Port Washington Drive

A 4,306-square-foot single-family house at 8964 Port Washington Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $805,000, $187 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

7. $850,000, four-bedroom house at 9417 West Steger Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 9417 West Steger Road in Frankfort. The price was $850,000. The house living area totals 2,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.