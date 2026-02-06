What $1 million can buy you in DuPage / Cook County, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DuPage / Cook County, here’s what sold for $1 million or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $1 million

Priced at $1 million (equivalent to $510 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1922 and situated at 213 Ashland Avenue, River Forest, was sold in January. The house spans 1,961 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 6,514-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $1 million

At $1 million ($385 per square foot), the condominium located at 917 West Altgeld Street, Apt. 1, Chicago, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1996, provides 2,600 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 2,875-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $1 million

Situated at 8 Shelburne Drive, Oak Brook, this single-family residence, was sold in January for a price of $1 million, translating to $313 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1972, offers a living area of 3,200 square feet and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $998,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 2 Royal Vale Drive, Oak Brook, the home spans 3,362 square feet and was sold for $998,000, or $297 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1-acre, and it was built in 1968. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $985,000

For a price tag of $985,000 ($305 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1973 and located at 2775 Salceda Drive, Northbrook, changed hands in January. The home spans 3,231 square feet of living area, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 9.