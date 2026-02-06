Week of Jan. 26: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $554,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $366,467. The average price per square foot ended up at $177. A total of 124 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,842 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $554,000, single-family home at 921 Oak Crest Lane

The single-family home at 921 Oak Crest Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $554,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,530 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $567,000, single-family home at 1160 Millview Drive

A 2,980-square-foot single-family residence at 1160 Millview Drive in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $567,000, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 1989. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $570,000, four-bedroom home at 2742 Connolly Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 2742 Connolly Lane in West Dundee has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,328 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $171. The home features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $612,000, four-bedroom house at 710 Braewood Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 710 Braewood Drive in Algonquin. The price was $612,000. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 2,772 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $221. The home has four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $625,000, single-family home at 379 Fountain Avenue

A 3,656-square-foot single-family home at 379 Fountain Avenue in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $171 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $630,000, single-family home at 910 Tipperary Street

A 3,374-square-foot single-family residence at 910 Tipperary Street in Gilberts has been sold. The total purchase price was $630,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

7. $650,000, single-family home at 43W493 Thornapple Tree Road

A 2,167-square-foot single-family house at 43W493 Thornapple Tree Road in Sugar Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $300 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $655,000, single-family home at 1121 Lance Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 1121 Lance Avenue in Elburn has been finalized. The price was $655,000. The home living area totals 2,711 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $242. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $681,000, four-bedroom house at 730 Council Hill Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 730 Council Hill Road in East Dundee. The price was $681,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,042 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $224. The house has four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $690,000, four-bedroom home at 2159 Sutton Drive

The single-family home at 2159 Sutton Drive in South Elgin has new owners. The price was $690,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.