Best residential property deals in Lee County the week of Jan. 26

A single-family home in Ashton that sold for $309,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $177,750. The average price per square foot was $173. A total of 10 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,445 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $300,000 and $500,000.

1. $309,000, single-family home at 705 Paddock Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 705 Paddock Avenue in Ashton has been finalized. The price was $309,000. The home was built in 1885 and has a living area of 1,784 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.