Three-bedroom home built in 1925 in Johnsburg sells for $260,000

The single-family home located at 1413 Sunnyside Drive in Johnsburg was sold on Jan. 21, for $260,000, or $221 per square foot.

The house, built in 1925, has an interior space of 1,179 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with hot water heating and a window unit cooling system. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 10,500 square feet.

Other homes in Johnsburg have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,399-square-foot single-family house at 1405 Bayview Drive, sold in September 2025, for $332,500, a price per square foot of $238.

· In August 2025, a 1,094-square-foot single-family residence at 1503 Channel Beach Avenue sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $293.

· At 1421 River Terrace Drive, in January 2025, a 1,797-square-foot single-family house was sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $136.