Sycamore: Single-family home built in 1900 goes for $294,000

A single-family residence located at 113 East Ottawa Street in Sycamore changed ownership on Jan. 16.

The 1,260-square-foot home, built in 1900, was sold for $294,000, or $233 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 8,000 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently been sold close by include:

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 216 East High Street sold for $330,000. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,382-square-foot single-family residence at 430 East Main Street, sold in March 2025, for $283,500, a price per square foot of $205. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· At 220 East Maple Street, in May 2025, a 1,432-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.