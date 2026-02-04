Single-family home in Orland Park sells for $630,000

A 3,514-square-foot single-family house, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 15501 116th Court in Orland Park was sold on Jan. 21 for $630,000, or $179 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 11,966 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,839-square-foot single-family residence at 15631 118th Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 15141 Arbor Drive, in November 2025, a 4,599-square-foot single-family home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,344-square-foot single-family house at 15710 113th Court sold for $329,900, a price per square foot of $245. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.