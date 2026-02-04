Joliet: Single-family home goes for $380,000

A 2,112-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 1306 Bassett Drive in Joliet was sold on Jan. 21 for $380,000, or $180 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· At 1315 Gilray Drive, in December 2025, a 1,809-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $302,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· In September 2025, a 2,508-square-foot single-family home at 1319 Gilray Drive sold for $367,500, a price per square foot of $147.

· A 2,018-square-foot single-family home at 1302 Gilray Drive, sold in June 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.