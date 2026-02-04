Four-bedroom home sells in Plainfield for $465,000

A single-family residence located at 25125 West Rockwell Lane in Plainfield changed ownership on Jan. 20.

The 2,060-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $465,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,874-square-foot single-family home at 11824 South Presley Circle, sold in March 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,060-square-foot single-family house at 11748 South Glenn Circle sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $233.

· At 11413 South Glenn Circle, in April 2025, a 2,552-square-foot single-family home was sold for $462,000, a price per square foot of $181.