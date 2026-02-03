Single-family home sells for $725,000 in Naperville

A single-family house located at 2636 Salix Circle in Naperville changed owner on Jan. 20.

The 3,077-square-foot home, built in 1996, was sold for $725,000, or $236 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,724-square-foot single-family residence at 2660 Salix Circle, sold in April 2025, for $710,000, a price per square foot of $261.

· In July 2025, a 1,338-square-foot single-family home at 1839 Tamahawk Lane sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $306. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1859 Tamahawk Lane, in June 2025, a 1,634-square-foot single-family house was sold for $441,000, a price per square foot of $270.