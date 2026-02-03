Sale closed in Orland Park: $549,000 for a townhouse

A 2,167-square-foot townhouse, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 18011 Breckenridge Boulevard in Orland Park was sold on Jan. 16 for $549,000, or $253 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2,725 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,836-square-foot townhouse at 11636 Lake Shore Drive, sold in January, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11739 Imperial Lane, in July 2025, a 1,641-square-foot townhouse was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,836-square-foot townhouse at 18104 Lake Shore Drive sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.