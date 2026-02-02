Single-family home sells in Barrington for $810,000

A 2,880-square-foot single-family house, built in 1975, has changed hands.

The house at 982 Commonwealth Court in Barrington was sold on Jan. 13 for $810,000, or $281 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 12,937 square feet.

Other homes in Barrington have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April 2025, a 2,511-square-foot single-family home at 996 Commonwealth Court sold for $596,500, a price per square foot of $238.

· At 876 Hampstead Court, in September 2025, a 4,495-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· A 3,155-square-foot single-family home at 992 Hampton Park, sold in February 2025, for $620,000, a price per square foot of $197.