Single-family home in Glen Ellyn sells for $1.3 million

The single-family residence located at 843 Crescent Boulevard in Glen Ellyn was sold on Jan. 6, for $1.3 million, or $488 per square foot.

The house, built in 1929, has an interior space of 2,664 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,326 square feet.

These nearby homes in Glen Ellyn have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,133-square-foot single-family residence at 615 Midway Park, sold in January 2025, for $1.39 million, a price per square foot of $651. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 577 Lee Street, in December 2025, a 1,744-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $901,000, a price per square foot of $517. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 1,621-square-foot single-family residence at 737 Crescent Boulevard sold for $704,000, a price per square foot of $434. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.