What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, Jan. 12 to 18?

A single-family home in Elmhurst that sold for $2.15 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.
During the past week, a total of 225 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $453,269. The average price per square foot was $297.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $2.15 million, single-family home at 613 South Chatham Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 613 South Chatham Avenue in Elmhurst. The price was $2.15 million. The house was built in 2025 and the living area totals 3,893 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $552. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 24, 2025.
2. $2.1 million, single-family home at 185 East Oneida Avenue
A 5,335-square-foot single-family residence at 185 East Oneida Avenue in Elmhurst has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,095,000, $393 per square foot. The home was built in 2024. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.
3. $2.05 million, single-family home at 912 East Chicago Avenue
The single-family residence at 912 East Chicago Avenue in Naperville has new owners. The price was $2,050,000. The home was built in 2021 and has a living area of 3,844 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $533. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.
4. $1.9 million, single-family home at 1912 Midwest Club Parkway
The sale of the single-family residence at 1912 Midwest Club Parkway in Oak Brook has been finalized. The price was $1,900,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 4,692 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $405. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.
5. $1.8 million, single-family home at 589 Lee Street
A 2,786-square-foot single-family residence at 589 Lee Street in Glen Ellyn has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,800,000, $646 per square foot. The home was built in 1953. The house features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.
6. $1.35 million, six-bedroom home at 16W340 97th Street
A 3,370-square-foot single-family home at 16W340 97th Street in Burr Ridge has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,353,000, $401 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The home features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.
7. $1.31 million, single-family home at 707 Revere Road
The single-family residence at 707 Revere Road in Glen Ellyn has new owners. The price was $1,310,690. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 3,182 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $412. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.
8. $1.18 million, single-family home at 606 Lakeview Terrace
The sale of the single-family residence at 606 Lakeview Terrace in Glen Ellyn has been finalized. The price was $1,175,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 3,589 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $327. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.
9. $1.16 million, single-family home at 15W345 81st Street, Unit 15W521
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 15W345 81st Street, Unit 15W521 in Burr Ridge. The price was $1.16 million. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 3,390 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The deal was closed on Dec. 24, 2025.
10. $1.15 million, single-family home at 421 South Sunnyside Avenue
A 3,131-square-foot single-family residence at 421 South Sunnyside Avenue in Elmhurst has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,149,000, $367 per square foot. The home was built in 1928. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.