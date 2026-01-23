What $1 million or less gets you in DuPage / Cook County, Jan. 12 to 18

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $999,000

Situated at 13 South Thurlow Street, Hinsdale, this single-family home, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $999,000, translating to $489 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1926, offers a living area of 2,042 square feet and sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

2. $980,000

This single-family house, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 4733 Roslyn Road, Downers Grove, the house spans 3,216 square feet and was sold for $980,000, or $305 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1.1-acre, and it was built in 1989. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

3. $980,000

For a price tag of $980,000 ($417 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1989 and located at 4733 Roslyn Road, Downers Grove, changed hands in December. The home spans 2,352 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.7-acre lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

4. $943,000

Priced at $943,000 (equivalent to $502 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1938 and situated at 170 South Fairview Avenue, Elmhurst, was sold in December. The home spans 1,878 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms. The property comprises a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

5. $915,500

At $915,500 ($246 per square foot), the single-family house located at 8743 Kentwood Court, Darien, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 1987, provides 3,717 square feet of living space, and sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.