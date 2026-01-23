Glen Ellyn: Single-family home built in 1938 goes for $1 million

A 2,632-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1938, has changed hands.

The house at 721 Lenox Road in Glen Ellyn was sold on Jan. 5 for $1 million, or $380 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Glen Ellyn have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,698-square-foot single-family residence at 738 Grand Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $1.3 million, a price per square foot of $482.

· In May 2025, a 2,290-square-foot single-family residence at 690 Elm Street sold for $991,000, a price per square foot of $433. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 682 Forest Avenue, in March 2025, a 3,448-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.34 million, a price per square foot of $389. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.