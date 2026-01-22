Single-family home sells in La Grange for $1.05 million

A single-family home located at 1106 South Kensington Avenue in La Grange changed owner on Jan. 5.

The 4,581-square-foot house, built in 2004, was sold for $1.05 million, or $229 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,036 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange that have recently been sold close by include:

· In May 2025, a 1,323-square-foot single-family house at 1143 South Spring Avenue sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 1041 South Waiola Avenue, in July 2025, a 2,162-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,543-square-foot single-family house at 1028 South Ashland Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $610,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.