Single-family home built in 1924 sells for $858,000 in La Grange

A single-family residence located at 239 9th Avenue in La Grange changed owner on Jan. 5.

The 1,790-square-foot house, built in 1924, was sold for $858,000, or $479 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a detached two-car garage. The property sits on a 6,750-square-foot lot.

Other homes in La Grange that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May 2025, a 2,304-square-foot single-family house at 301 8th Avenue sold for $1.11 million, a price per square foot of $480. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,670-square-foot single-family home at 215 East Elm Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $1.16 million, a price per square foot of $433. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 325 7th Avenue, in August 2025, a 1,428-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $322. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.