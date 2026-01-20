Glen Ellyn: Single-family home built in 1948 goes for $1.05 million

A 2,082-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1948, has changed hands.

The house at 580 Hillside Avenue in Glen Ellyn was sold on Jan. 2 for $1.05 million, or $504 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Glen Ellyn have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,507-square-foot single-family residence at 389 Forest Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $464. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,030-square-foot single-family residence at 501 Forest Avenue, Apt. 303 sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $266.

· At 567 Deerpath Road, in October 2025, a 2,419-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.32 million, a price per square foot of $546.