Four-bedroom home sells for $900,000 in La Grange

The single-family house located at 48 North Park Road in La Grange was sold on Dec. 30, 2025, for $900,000, or $447 per square foot.

The house, built in 1924, has an interior space of 2,014 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 6,250 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange have recently been sold nearby:

· At 816 North Arlington Avenue, in May 2025, a 1,215-square-foot single-family home was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In December 2025, a 1,598-square-foot single-family residence at 66 North Dover Avenue sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,652-square-foot single-family house at 1101 North Arlington Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $563,500, a price per square foot of $341. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.