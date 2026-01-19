Sale closed in North Barrington: $1.2 million for a single-family home

A 4,493-square-foot single-family house, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 660 Masland Court in North Barrington was sold on Jan. 2 for $1.2 million, or $267 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking space. The property occupies a lot of 2.9 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 4,077-square-foot single-family home at 21677 North Sylvander Drive in North Barrington, sold in January 2025, for $725,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· In August 2025, a 3,808-square-foot single-family residence at 575 Christopher Drive in North Barrington sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $247.

· At 21660 North Rainbow Road in North Barrington, in January 2025, a 5,718-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.53 million, a price per square foot of $267.