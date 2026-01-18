How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in DuPage / Cook County, reported in the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Downers Grove that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.
During the past week, a total of 177 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $527,870. The average price per square foot was $317.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $2.6 million, single-family home at 4832 Seeley Avenue
The sale of the single-family residence at 4832 Seeley Avenue in Downers Grove has been finalized. The price was $2,599,000. The home was built in 1927. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.
2. $2.45 million, single-family home at 1314 East Forest Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1314 East Forest Avenue in Wheaton. The price was $2.45 million. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 6,427 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $381. The deal was closed on Dec. 11, 2025.
3. $2.25 million, single-family home at 317 West North Street
The single-family house at 317 West North Street in Hinsdale has new owners. The price was $2,250,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 4,057 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $555. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12, 2025.
4. $1.96 million, single-family home at 187 East Orchard Street
A 4,870-square-foot single-family residence at 187 East Orchard Street in Elmhurst has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,960,000, $402 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.
5. $1.78 million, single-family home at 1360 Turvey Road
The single-family home at 1360 Turvey Road in Downers Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,775,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 16, 2025.
6. $1.78 million, single-family home at 1360 Turvey Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1360 Turvey Road in Downers Grove. The price was $1.78 million. The house was built in 1937 and the living area totals 3,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $460. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.
7. $1.68 million, single-family home at 626 South Bodin Street
A 2,613-square-foot single-family residence at 626 South Bodin Street in Hinsdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,675,000, $641 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 12, 2025.
8. $1.68 million, single-family home at 21 South Bruner Street
The single-family home at 21 South Bruner Street in Hinsdale has new owners. The price was $1,675,000. The home was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,655 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $631. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.
9. $1.33 million, single-family home at 4408 Stonewall Avenue
The sale of the single-family home at 4408 Stonewall Avenue in Downers Grove has been finalized. The price was $1,325,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 3,519 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $377. The transaction was completed on Dec. 18, 2025.
10. $1.15 million, single-family home at 735 Phillippa Street
A 2,914-square-foot single-family residence at 735 Phillippa Street in Hinsdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,150,000, $395 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.