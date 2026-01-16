Sale closed in Homer Glen: $620,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 13547 Lost Boy Lane in Homer Glen has a new owner since Dec. 31, 2025.

The 2,248-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $620,000, or $276 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,830-square-foot single-family house at 13103 West Beaver Lake Drive in Homer Glen sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 12315 Thornberry Drive in Homer Glen, in December 2025, a 3,014-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $699,900, a price per square foot of $232.

· A 3,467-square-foot single-family residence at 13024 West Creekside Drive in Homer Glen, sold in August 2025, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $185.