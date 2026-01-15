Single-family home sells in Homer Glen for $1.33 million

A 4,872-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 15629 West 139th Street in Homer Glen was sold on Dec. 31, 2025 for $1.33 million, or $272 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 1 acre.

Other homes in Homer Glen that have recently been sold close by include:

· In September 2025, a 4,442-square-foot single-family residence at 15442 West Purley Court sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· At 15510 West Nolan Court, in December 2025, a 2,995-square-foot single-family house was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $259.

· A 3,577-square-foot single-family home at 13627 South Hampton Court, sold in January 2025, for $703,500, a price per square foot of $197.