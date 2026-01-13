Sycamore: Single-family home goes for $360,000

A 1,828-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 175 Wendy Street in Sycamore was sold on Dec. 29, 2025 for $360,000, or $197 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In November 2025, a 1,404-square-foot single-family residence at 134 Brian Street, sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 229 Alfred Drive, in February 2025, a 1,095-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $294,500, a price per square foot of $269. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,911-square-foot single-family residence at 185 Swanson Road, sold in July 2025, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $152. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.