Glen Ellyn: Single-family home sells for $1.8 million

A 2,786-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1953, has changed hands.

The home at 589 Lee Street in Glen Ellyn was sold on Dec. 23, 2025 for $1.8 million, or $646 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 567 Lake Road, in February 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $1.8 million.

· In February 2025, a 4,485-square-foot single-family residence at 567 Lake Road, sold for $1.8 million, a price per square foot of $401.

· A 2,986-square-foot single-family residence at 504 Carleton Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $1.26 million, a price per square foot of $420. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.