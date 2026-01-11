Sale closed in Carol Stream: $565,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 1316 Yorkshire Lane in Carol Stream changed owner on Dec. 19, 2025.

The 2,490-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $565,000, or $227 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers three parking spots. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Carol Stream that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 750 Hemlock Lane, in December 2025, a 1,520-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 751 Cypress Lane, sold in December 2025, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,413-square-foot single-family residence at 1304 Sheffield Court, sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.