Homer Glen: Single-family home sells for $814,900

A 2,691-square-foot single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 13908 Stonebridge Woods Crossing in Homer Glen was sold on Dec. 26, 2025 for $814,900, or $303 per square foot. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Homer Glen have recently been sold nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,711-square-foot single-family house at 16132 South Alissa Court, sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $245.

· A 2,605-square-foot single-family home at 16120 South Stonebridge Drive, sold in June 2025, for $845,000, a price per square foot of $324.

· At 13879 South Penny Lane, in January 2025, a 2,562-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $180.