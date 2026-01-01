Sale closed in Joliet: $420,000 for a single-family home

A 2,546-square-foot single-family house, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 2211 Providence Way in Joliet was sold on Dec. 15 for $420,000, or $165 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 2204 Seaton Avenue, in April, a 2,710-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,477-square-foot single-family home at 2118 Sienna Drive, sold in May, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August, a 2,546-square-foot single-family house at 2303 Waterbury Drive, sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $161.