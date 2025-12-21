How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Will County, Dec. 8-14?

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $1.13 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 108 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $357,853. The average price per square foot was $197.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.13 million, single-family home at 13218 Lakepoint Drive

The single-family house at 13218 Lakepoint Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $1,125,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,446 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $326. The transaction was completed on Nov. 26.

2. $1.1 million, single-family home at 4908 Manydown Court

The sale of the single-family home at 4908 Manydown Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 4,440 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The deal was finalized on Nov. 26.

3. $1 million, four-bedroom home at 24530 West Bluff Road

A 3,128-square-foot single-family residence at 24530 West Bluff Road in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $320 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 21.

4. $950,000, single-family home at 15521 South Mallard Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 15521 South Mallard Lane in Homer Glen. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 4,854 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The deal was closed on Nov. 21.

5. $939,000, single-family home at 3316 Tall Grass Drive

A 3,682-square-foot single-family residence at 3316 Tall Grass Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $939,000, $255 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The home features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 24.

6. $918,000, single-family home at 4403 Clearwater Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 4403 Clearwater Lane in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $918,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,707 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The transaction was completed on Nov. 21.

7. $800,000, single-family home at 10526 Royal Porthcawl Drive

The single-family home at 10526 Royal Porthcawl Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $800,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,419 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The deal was finalized on Nov. 26.

8. $795,000, single-family home at 2124 Leverenz Road

A 2,728-square-foot single-family residence at 2124 Leverenz Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $795,000, $291 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The transaction was completed on Nov. 24.

9. $774,900, four-bedroom home at 24650 Lincolnway Street

A 3,536-square-foot single-family house at 24650 Lincolnway Street in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $774,900, $219 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 21.

10. $763,000, single-family home at 21716 Tatara Bridge Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 21716 Tatara Bridge Court in Mokena. The price was $763,000. The house was built in 2011 and the living area totals 3,428 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The transaction was completed on Nov. 24.