Sale closed in Sugar Grove: $685,000 for a single-family home

A 3,416-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The property at 753 Black Walnut Court in Sugar Grove was sold on Nov. 25 for $685,000, or $201 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking spot for three cars.

These nearby homes in Sugar Grove have also recently been purchased:

· A 4,482-square-foot single-family residence at 772 Wild Ginger Road, sold in October, for $635,000, a price per square foot of $142. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In January, a 3,225-square-foot single-family home at 726 Woodbury Court, sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $228.

· At 731 Queens Gate Circle, in September, a 2,584-square-foot single-family house was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $163.