Single-family home sells for $492,500 in North Aurora

A 2,481-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 413 Messenger Circle in North Aurora was sold on Dec. 4 for $492,500, or $199 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 11,038 square feet.

Other homes in North Aurora that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,475-square-foot single-family residence at 1432 Hartsburg Lane, sold in November, for $449,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· At 1348 Ritter Street, in June, a 2,300-square-foot single-family home was sold for $525,500, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,710-square-foot single-family house at 1492 Waterford Road, sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.