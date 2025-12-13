Single-family home in North Aurora sells for $680,000

A 3,023-square-foot single-family house, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 332 Western Drive in North Aurora was sold on Dec. 4 for $680,000, or $225 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking spot for two cars.

Other homes in North Aurora that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,155-square-foot single-family home at 3071 Elleby Court, sold in February, for $635,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· At 351 Lake Run Lane, in December, a 3,547-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $632,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· In December 2024, a 2,281-square-foot single-family residence at 2736 Mc duffee Circle, sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.