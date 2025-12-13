Single-family home in North Aurora sells for $632,000

A single-family house located at 351 Lake Run Lane in North Aurora has a new owner since Dec. 4.

The 3,547-square-foot home, built in 2007, was sold for $632,000, or $178 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers three parking spots.

Other homes in North Aurora have recently been sold nearby:

· At 332 Western Drive, in December, a 3,023-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· In December 2024, a 2,281-square-foot single-family home at 2736 Mc duffee Circle, sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,155-square-foot single-family house at 3071 Elleby Court, sold in February, for $635,000, a price per square foot of $201.