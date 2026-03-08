Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Putnam County seventh grade volleyball wins regional championship

The Putnam County seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Oglesby Washington 25-23, 15-25, 25-20 to capture their own 2A regional championship. The Pumas defeated Marseilles 25-12, 25-17 in the first round winning and Seneca 25-14, 28-26 in the semifinals. The Pumas (15-9) will play Kewanee Wethersfield at 6 p.m. Monday in the Seneca Sectional. Team members are (front row) Emily Reyes, Aubrey Smith, Reagan Doehling, Lindsay Trinidad, Shaylee Engel and Zakari Walker; and (back row) assistant coach Avery Grasser, Emily Pundsack, Sophia Jackson, Madison Actis, Aleena Ahlstrom, Allyza Mucu, Guiliana Cimei, Brynn Zimmerlein, Britney Trinidad and coach Shannon Jenkins.

The Putnam County seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Oglesby Washington 25-23, 15-25, 25-20 to capture their own 2A regional championship on March 5. The Pumas defeated Marseilles 25-12, 25-17 in the first round winning and Seneca 25-14, 28-26 in the semifinals. The Pumas (15-9) will play Kewanee Wethersfield at 6 p.m. Monday in the Seneca Sectional. Team members are (front row) Emily Reyes, Aubrey Smith, Reagan Doehling, Lindsay Trinidad, Shaylee Engel and Zakari Walker; and (back row) assistant coach Avery Grasser, Emily Pundsack, Sophia Jackson, Madison Actis, Aleena Ahlstrom, Allyza Mucu, Guiliana Cimei, Brynn Zimmerlein, Britney Trinidad and coach Shannon Jenkins. (Photo provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

PCJHIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL