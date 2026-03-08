Putnam County seventh grade volleyball wins regional championship

The Putnam County seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Oglesby Washington 25-23, 15-25, 25-20 to capture their own 2A regional championship on March 5. The Pumas defeated Marseilles 25-12, 25-17 in the first round winning and Seneca 25-14, 28-26 in the semifinals. The Pumas (15-9) will play Kewanee Wethersfield at 6 p.m. Monday in the Seneca Sectional. Team members are (front row) Emily Reyes, Aubrey Smith, Reagan Doehling, Lindsay Trinidad, Shaylee Engel and Zakari Walker; and (back row) assistant coach Avery Grasser, Emily Pundsack, Sophia Jackson, Madison Actis, Aleena Ahlstrom, Allyza Mucu, Guiliana Cimei, Brynn Zimmerlein, Britney Trinidad and coach Shannon Jenkins. (Photo provided)