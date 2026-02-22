Putnam County eighth grade wins Lostant Cobras tournament

Putnam County Junior High School won the eighth-grade championship and the seventh-grade consolation championship of the Lostant Cobras volleyball tournament.
The Putnam County eighth-grade volleyball team won the championship of the Lostant Cobras Tournament on Feb. 13-14, defeating Mendota Holy Cross 25-16, 25-8. Team members are (front row, from left) Anniston Judd, Natalie Guadiana, Anahi Avila, Jolene Poole, lillian Bouxsein, Sophie Shepherd and Jaylynn Dickey; and (back row) assistant coach Avery Grasser, Giuliana Cimei Alllyza Mucu, Avery Lenkaitis, Savanna Grasser, Izzy Bartoluzzi, Kinsey Pierski, Elimae Glenn, Arianna McMullen, Murphy Hopkins and head coach Shannon Jenkins. Anni Judd won the Sportsmanship Award. (Photo provided) The Putnam County seventh-grade volleyball team took the consolation championship at the Lostant Cobras Tournament. Team members are (front row, from left) Emily Reyes, Shaylee Engel, Lindsey Trinidad, Zakari Walker and Aubrey Smith; and (back row) Madison Actis, Juliana Cimei, Brynn Zimmerline, Allyza Mucu, Sophia Jackson and Aleena Holstrom. Julianna Cimei won the Sportsmanship Award (Photo provided) PCJH's Anni Judd won the Sportsmanship Award at the Lostant Cobras 8th grade volleyball tournament. (Photo provided) PCJH's Julianna Cimei won the Sportsmanship Award at the Lostant Cobras 7th grade volleyball tournament. (Photo provided)