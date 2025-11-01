Henry Presbyterian holiday seminar offers support for those grieving during holiday season

The Henry United Presbyterian Church is launching a new ministry called GriefShare. It is a 13 week session guided to help those who are suffering from the loss of a loved one. (Jayce Eustice)

Henry Presbyterian Church will host a two-hour Holiday Seminar designed to help people cope with grief during the holiday season.

The event will feature video stories from individuals who have navigated the emotional challenges of the holiday season after loss. Attendees will receive practical tips for managing difficult emotions and a small book for further study.

The seminar will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9 at the church located at 511 Wirt St., Henry.

The church welcomes all and offers handicap accessibility. Videos include subtitles for the hearing impaired. No registration is required, but organizers ask that attendees call (309) 238-0432 or (309) 364-2556 or email barnlady61537@yahoo.com to help with planning.