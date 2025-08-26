Granville library to hold two prize drawings in September

The Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library District will celebrate September with two prize drawings tied to special events and programs.

The Granville :branch of the Putnam County Public Library District will celebrate September with two prize drawings tied to special events and programs.

National Library Card Sign-Up Month Prize Drawing

In honor of National Library Card Sign-Up Month, the Granville Branch offers a chance to win a prize bundle featuring three adult books tied to this month’s programs, a book light, a book charades card game, and a ceramic mug.

Entering is simple: just complete one of the following: sign up for a library card (if you don’t already have one), check out a book, or attend a program. Once completed, fill out an entry form and drop it in the basket.

International Observe the Moon Night Prize Drawing

Celebrate the wonder of the night sky with a moon-themed prize drawing in recognition of International Observe the Moon Night (Oct. 4). The prize includes two youth books, a moon globe light, a Sera Moon Festival enamel pin, and two NASA Apollo 11 pins.

To enter, simply: check out any library item, participate in a citizen science activity such as GLOBE at Night, or attend the Library’s “Moon Quest” program on Sept. 30. After completing one of these, fill out an entry form and drop it in the basket.

Both drawings run throughout September and end Oct. 2. Winners will be notified after the drawing closes. For more information, call 815-339-2038. The Granville library is located at 214 S. McCoy St.