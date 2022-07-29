Carroll County Fair offers plenty of activities Aug. 9-13

The 70th Carroll County Fair offers plenty of family fun Aug. 9-13 at the Carroll County Fairgrounds in Milledgeville.

Tickets are non-transferable and cost as follows:

Children 7 years and under: FREE

Daily admission: $10 Season Wristbands: $30 Exhibitor’s Wristbands: $20 Junior Exhibitor’s Wristbands: $5 (Child must be 11 years old or under and entering Departments N, PJ, PL, PM, PO or PV only. All other departments require a $20 exhibitor’s ticket, even if child is 11 years old or younger.)

Instead of paper tickets, wristbands will be used exclusively for entrance onto the fairgrounds. You can buy a daily wristband or purchase season or exhibitor wristbands.

The wristbands will be different each day and will allow you to leave the fairgrounds and be re-admitted the same day.Because most entries will come in prior to opening day of the fair on Tuesday, Exhibitor’s Wristbands must be picked up in the fair office.

Demolition Derby Tickets can be purchased any day during the fair from 1-8 p.m, in the commercial building.

Tickets for Demolition Derby Reserved Grandstand Seating (under a roof) are $10 and must be purchased in person. Pit passes are $25 and are available the night of event.On Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Aug. 6, 7 and 8 visitors do not need to pay an admittance fee to purchase Grandstand Seating. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9, fairgoers must pay admittance into the fairgrounds at $10 (or have a season or exhibitor’s wristband) to purchase seating.

Ben Hayen of Milledgeville runs his Dozin Thru 466 Hot Farm pulling tractor down the track at the 2021 Carroll County Fair. The grandstand was packed with visitors watching the Badger State Tractor Pullers fire up their multi-thousand horsepower machines for the evening show. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Grandstand Events

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Illini State Truck Pull, 6:30 p.m. (FREE Grandstand)

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Badger State Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m. (FREE Grandstand)

Thursday, Aug. 11

Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, 7 p.m. (FREE Grandstand)

Friday, Aug. 12

Faithfully (Eagles & Journey Tribute), Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (FREE Grandstand & Track)

Saturday, Aug. 13

Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.

ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2-5 p.m.

Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.

Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30-7 p.m.

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (Ticketed, reserved grandstand)

Morgan Franzen approaches the last of three barrels during the barrel racing event at the Rice Bull Riding rodeo at the 2021 Carroll County Fair. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Carnival Times

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6-10 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 11, 4-10 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 12, 4-10 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 13, 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Hours are subject to change.

Wristbands can be used every day except Thursday. A new armband is needed for each carnival session (listed above) and the same armband cannot be used for both Wednesday or both Saturday carnival time slots.

Costs are: $25 in advance, July 31-Aug. 8,in the Fair Office and $28 at the carnival ticket booth beginning Aug. 9 or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

On Thursday all rides are $1.50 (no wristbands)

Power Big Wheel Races

Saturday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m. (registration at 10 a.m.) Ages 2-7. Bring your own battery-powered Big Wheel! FREE entry. All entrants receive a prize. Race run by the Milledgeville Men’s Club on the track in front of the grandstand. Sponsored by Carroll County Fair and Milledgeville State Bank.

Bicycle Races

Saturday, Aug. 13, held after the Power Big Wheel Races (registration begins at 10 a.m.) Ages 2-16 (classes 6 and under; 7-8 years; 9-10 years; 11-12 years; and 13-16 years) Bring your own bicycle and ride hard and fast for a prize. FREE entry! (Must purchase fair ticket if age requires.)

Heat races for all classes depending on the number of entries. Prizes of $10 and trophy for first place overall; and in each bracket $8 for second place, $5 for third place, $3 for 4th place and $2 for fifth place. Sponsored by the Carroll County Fair with the assistance of the Milledgeville Men’s Club. Trophies donated by Milledgeville State Bank.

Kiddie Tractor Pull

East of the 4-H Building 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, (registration at 12:30 p.m.) Open to all boys and girls weighing 10-80 pounds. Participants will be divided into three weight classes after all entries have been received

Top three participants pulling the longest distance in each of the categories will win a trophy.

Ninja Farmer

Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. until it’s over. Check-in will be at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Grandstand. Rain or shine! Games may be messy and wet, so participants are encouraged to dress for a mess! This will be a timed event. Prizes awarded in each age division and Everyone gets ice cream! Top three in each category will be determined by the lowest overall times.Pre-register to the Carroll County Farm Bureau Office by Monday, Aug. 1. Participation fee is $2 per person. Sign up as an indiviual or a team of two.Age Divisions - Division 1: Ages 7-9; Division 2: Ages 10-11; Division 3: Ages 11-12; Division 4: 13-14. The age of the oldest team member determines the team’s age division.Sponsored by Carroll County Farm Bureau Young Leaders and the Carroll County 4-H

Kids’ Power Wheels Demo Derby

Saturday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. In the Grandstand for ages 3-9.