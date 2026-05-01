Red Carpet Corridor Fest returns to Route 66 for 2026

A three-sided mural greets visitors near the entrance to the new location of the Gemini Giant and The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop at Wilmington's South Island Park, painted by Lemont artist Robert Ryan after winning a design contest. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Red Carpet Corridor Festival returns this weekend to Illinois’ Route 66 – bigger than ever before to honor The Mother Road’s centennial anniversary. This linear multi-city festival has expanded to feature family-friendly fun in 15 historic communities over the course of two days, Saturday and Sunday.

This fan-favorite celebration, now marking its 19th anniversary, will bring free all ages events to Joliet, Elwood, Wilmington, Braidwood, Godley, Braceville, Gardner, Dwight, Odell, Pontiac, Chenoa, Lexington, Towanda, Normal and Bloomington.

These member communities will roll out the red carpet to Mother Road travelers – offering antique, art, and craft shows, yard sales, cruise-ins and live entertainment. This is a unique and fun way to explore the communities along The First Hundred Miles of Historic Route 66. Experience the sights and sounds of the road just like the cross-country travelers of yesteryear.

Sounds on 66, presented by the Joliet City Center Partnership, kicks off the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor weekend from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 1. This celebration at the brand-new City Square transforms Downtown Joliet into a vibrant stage for historic sound and cars to commemorate 100 years of Route 66. Experience an era-spanning musical journey, featuring live performances that bring a century of history to life - from the soulful roots of blues and jazz to the electric energy of rockabilly and classic rock.

This kick-off event will feature live music at Audiophil’s Records, Richardson’s, Chicago Street Pub and the brand new stage at Joliet City Square. For information on future installments of Sounds on 66 and other public events held in City Square, head to: joliet.gov/our-city/visitors/city-square

In addition to the live music offerings across downtown, Joliet will also be hosting a car show on Chicago street. Experience the evolution of the automobile at this premier auto show, marvel at the vintage chrome and classic steel that define 10 decades of Route 66 history along the Red Carpet Corridor.

On Saturday, Wilmington will host a giveaway at the Chamber Tent downtown near 220 N. Water St. A flea market runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes food and beverage vendors, live music from the Route 66 Band from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a split-the-pot button raffle at the tent. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, stop by The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop (110 S. Park St.) next to the Gemini Giant for another giveaway. From noon to 5 p.m., enjoy live music, a local art show, food trucks, wine and beer tastings and raffles.

Just a few miles away in Braidwood, travelers can visit the Lion’s Club information booth across from the Polk-A-Dot Drive In at the Route 66 Welcome Park to pick up a commemorative giveaway while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to check out the unique Braidwood Zoo with metal animal sculptures from the late artist Jack Barker.

Browse vendors set up next to the zoo and the Polk-A-Dot, then stop by the Braidwood Historical Museum on Main Street to see their Route 66 exhibits. Don’t miss the car show and music at the Polk-A-Dot along with photo ops next to Elvis, Superman, Betty Boop, and the Blues Brothers. Enjoy live entertainment by the Silhouettes from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

In Godley, road trippers can visit the Route 66 Mining Museum (150 S. Kankakee St.) for a giveaway on Saturday and enjoy live music from two bands: Rosie and the Rivets (11a.m. to 2 p.m.) and the Jimmy Monsen Band (3 to 5 p.m.) Hot dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy will be given away while supplies last. On Sunday, the giveaway will be available at the Stumble Inn (201 S. Kankakee St.).

In Gardner, guests can meet the mayor at the historic Two-Cell Jail, and pick up a giveaway item. Other Saturday and Sunday activities include Gardner Archives opening at the Village Hall and The Gardner Lions Club will be serving root beer floats and pork chop sandwiches beginning at 10 a.m. at the Streetcar Diner. Stop at The Shop for a free Route 66 collectible pin or head to CiCi & Lala’s for a sidewalk sale on Depot Street. Saturday will also feature the Scapegoats Car Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the downtown parking lot, a DJ playing ‘50s and ‘60s music, and a performance by Elvis Presley tribute artist Hugo Collins from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gazebo. On Sunday, Depot Street will host a tractor show and a DJ playing country music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Dwight, enjoy a wide selection of village-wide garage sales held all weekend. The Historic Ambler-Becker Texaco Station also will be open all weekend, along with the Dwight Historical Society Museum at the Historic Depot, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, enjoy the Route 66 Vendor Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south parking lot on East Main Street, featuring local vendors, face painting, a balloon artist and an inflatable obstacle course. Don’t miss the vintage baseball game at 1 p.m. at Renfrew Park, featuring the Blue Island Brewmasters versus the Lemont Quarrymen.

In Pontiac, The Skoolie Swarm will take over this historic downtown. Converted school buses and other rigs will park as their residents open them for tours to the public.

The Greater Livingston County Arts Council will host their annual Swinging Bridges Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Stop by the Art Center at 209 W. Madison St. to pick up a giveaway, then explore the back alley and The Eagle Theater, where festival artists will showcase and sell handcrafted fine art. Enjoy live music on the Plum Street stage and Bob & Ringo’s patio during the whole festival with headliner Chicago Farmer playing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The festival also will feature a community mural, art demonstrations, entertainment, food trucks, and more. Museums open both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission.

Celebrate 100 years of the iconic Old Log Cabin restaurant (18700 Old Route 66) until 2 p.m. Saturday. Wrap up the weekend Sunday with the All Pontiac Car Cruise-in in Downtown Pontiac, commemorating 100 years of the founding of the Pontiac Motors brand.

Beyond The First Hundred Miles, you’ll find additional events in Chenoa, Lexington, Towanda, Normal and Bloomington. For more information, and a complete list of the festivities taking place this weekend – head to: ilroute66redcarpetcorridor.com