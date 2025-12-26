Bald eagles visit park near historic Route 66

Celebrate bald eagles at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Eagle Watch at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Located just a short drive from Joliet’s stretch of Route 66, The Forest Preserve District of Will County invites guests of all ages to experience birds of prey up close at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center’s Eagle Watch.

As the rivers freeze over, bald eagles head to the open waters around Four Rivers. Guests are invited to Channahon to celebrate these exceptional birds of prey at a free, all-ages, event. Held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10, this Eagle Watch will feature guided hikes, live bird presentations, Talon Talks, family activities and more. Ongoing activities will include family crafts, an Eagle Eye Scavenger Hunt and food from Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats.

Hoo Haven live presentations

11 a.m.: Live bird presentation (45 minutes)

12:30 p.m.: Meet and greet (20 minutes)

1:30 p.m.: Live bird presentation (45 minutes)

Guided outdoor hikes (40 minutes on paved trails)

11:50 a.m.

12:55 p.m.

2:20 p.m.

Indoor Talon Talks (15 minutes)

Noon: Eagles of the World

2:30 p.m.: Family Matters

No registration is required, simply show up and enjoy these free presentations. This is an inclusive program, welcoming of individuals of all abilities. Please use caution as snow and ice may be present on the trails and parking lots. The hikes will be up to 0.5 mile, all on a paved trail. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this program should mention their request when registering or submit a request online at recconectwithnature.org no later than 48 hours before the program.

Four Rivers Environmental Educational Center is located at 25055 S. Walnut Lane, Channahon. For more information, and to see more upcoming natural events, visit: ReconnectWithNature.org

Looking for more natural areas to explore along Route 66? Consider planning a trip to these scenic outdoor spaces this winter.

I&M Canal State Trail – Access Huse Lake near Joliet Street and Illinois Route 351

Running through three counties – Will, Grundy and LaSalle – the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail is one of the most historic natural spaces along the Route 66 corridor. On the popular biking and hiking trail, visitors can enjoy fishing and other activities along this mid-19th century waterway. Popular winter activities include snowmobiling and cross-country skiing.

Lake Renwick Preserve – 15425 Joliet Road, Plainfield

Located just off Historic Route 66 in Plainfield, Lake Renwick Preserve is home to a sprawling 200-acre lake and wetland habitat. Birders flock to the Heron Rookery Nature Preserve each year to marvel at herons, egrets and cormorants, bald eagles and hundreds of eclectic winter waterfowl. Access to Heron Rookery Nature Preserve is limited on a seasonal basis, but Lake Renwick’s Copley Nature Park and Turtle Lake Access areas remain open year-round.

Hammel Woods – 554 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood

Located directly on Old Route 66 in Shorewood, Illinois, Hammel Woods provides tubing, canoeing and kayaking down the picturesque DuPage River. Visitors can enjoy a run along the park’s 1.6 miles of natural surface trails. Additional activities permitted at the park include cycling, hiking, running, in-line skating, fishing and cross-country skiing when weather permits. Covered shelters can accommodate 25 on a first-come basis with no need for a permit. If you’re a fan of geocaching, Hammel Woods is a great place to stop for a quick hunt.

Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie – 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington

Explore The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, the single largest open space in Illinois, managed by the U.S. Forest Service and recognized as a U.S. National Grassland. Bison were reintroduced back on the prairie in October 2015, making this gorgeous plot of prairie even more authentic. While it’s not guaranteed, every visit offers the opportunity to see these elusive animals as they roam throughout the preserve. Note: the visitors center will be closed until January 27.