Add some holiday fun to your trip along Joliet’s Route 66

Over one million lights decorate the Slammers Stadium at the inaugural GLOW Holiday Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

If you’re contemplating a drive along The First Hundred Miles of Historic U.S. Route 66 during your holiday break, be sure to plan a stop in Joliet to take in the magical lighted displays that can be found throughout the city.

The 2025 Holiday Lights map, assembled by the city of Joliet, invited community members and those outside city limits to submit their outdoor displays of lights and decorations to be featured on the easy-to-use, interactive map. It easily can be accessed through your mobile device – in one easy to navigate location. Head to www.joliet.gov/holidaylights to get started.

Joliet Holiday Lights

If you live in Joliet and have a spectacular light display you’d like others to see, be sure to submit your home to be added to the map through the convenient online form. Right now, more than a dozen homes have already been added to the list.

The map will be available through Jan. 2, so take advantage of the free tool over the holidays. Hop in your car and explore a new neighborhood, or take in some of the beautiful lights by foot. Be sure to follow the city of Joliet, Illinois Government on Facebook for additional details.

While you’re in Joliet, consider doing some last-minute shopping at some of the city’s exciting boutiques. Here are just a few spots you’ll find some great gifts and stocking stuffers.

Audiophil’s Records, the third place winner in the Joliet City Center Partnership's Holiday Window Decorating Contest, is seen Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 76 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Shopping for a music lover? Consider paying a visit to Audiophil’s – an independent record store, built on a family’s passion for music. Flip through boxes of diligently organized LPs, 45s and cassettes and sample your selections on the in-shop stereo before settling on your purchases. Friendly and knowledge can help you shop for fans of any genres. Looking to sell your collection, Audiophil’s is always looking for new stock for the store. For more info, visit audiophilsrecords.com

Internode Greenery and Home recently open in Downtown Joliet, providing interior design consulting, house plants and greenery focused home decor. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

For fans of houseplants and chic home decor, head to Internode Greenery & Home – a lush retreat for plant lovers and curious shoppers alike. This charming boutique offers a carefully curated selection of houseplants, succulents, and botanical décor, making it the perfect stop for anyone looking to add a touch of nature to their space. The friendly staff is always ready with expert tips to help your greenery thrive. Beyond plants, you’ll find stylish pots, unique gifts and plant-care essentials that make bringing the outdoors in easier than ever.

Explore 9 museums, historic sites and natural spaces located near Joliet's Route 66 - including the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. Photo provided Heritage Corridor Destinations

Looking for some Route 66 themed stocking stuffers? The Rock & Roll Museum’s commitment to preserving the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois goes beyond their growing selection of exhibits and into their curated gift shop. You’ll find official Route 66 passports, limited edition T-shirts, buttons, magnets, books and more.

From “Blues Brothers”–themed clothing to coffee mugs, Joliet-themed View-Master slides to ties depicting the Mother Road, you’ll love The Joliet Area Historical museum’s eclectic selection. The gift shop also is home to a wide selection of official The First Hundred Miles merchandise. You’ll find socks featuring iconic Route 66 sites, vinyl stickers, 3-D magnets, T-shirts and more – all featuring The First Hundred Miles logo. To browse their full stock, visit to www.jolietmuseum.org