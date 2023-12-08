Heritage Corridor Destinations Launches ‘Secrets And Surprises In Illinois’ Podcast

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Heritage Corridor Destinations has premiered a brand-new audio series exploring some of the state’s lesser-known historical and cultural milestones. Dubbed “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois,” this series of two-minute, bite-sized stories, narrated by Kevin Kollins, delves into the interesting people, places and things that populate Illinois’ past.

“Chicagoland radio personality Kevin Kollins narrates the story to reveal either an Illinois secret or surprise or both,” announced Robert Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “I’m thrilled to share these audio stories about the amazing people, places and things that we’ve found all over Illinois. I hope some of the episodes will inspire listeners to visit the places these stories come from to find out more.”

The series will feature 40 episodes, each highlighting a unique topic from every corner and era of Illinois. New episodes will be released on major podcast platforms most Mondays, and will run well into 2024. The spots will be broadcast on radio stations throughout Illinois, and can be listened to via popular sites like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and many more.

The first episode, which premiered this past Monday, highlights the contributions of Illinois businessman J.F. McCullough, a name you might not know – but a man whose contributions dot America’s roadways and reinvented how we dine and snack in America.

The topics featured on “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois” will be wide-ranging, featuring off-the-wall and unexpected lesser-known trivia about the state’s legendary residents, innovations and unique locations. Upcoming episode topics remain tightly under wraps, but host Kevin Kollins says you can expect to hear features on beloved treats with local connections, the story of world-record breaking sculptures, the forgotten Illinois link to a common household fixture and much, much more.

Heritage Corridor Destinations ignites, influences and impacts the visitor experience through tourism partnerships within the communities and counties along the historic I&M Canal National Heritage Corridor, which starts just a few miles southwest of Chicago and extends southwest through Starved Rock Country. The organization is the officially certified bureau for the following counties: Bureau, Grundy, LaSalle, Princeton, Putnam and Will. Heritage Corridor Destinations works to attract visitors to the region, promote local businesses and organizations, and boost economic development.

It markets the region to potential visitors, both domestically and internationally. The focus is on overnight and group travel to maximize the economic impact of tourism for communities. The organization works with municipalities, hotels, restaurants and other entities to highlight the region’s unique cultural, historical and natural attractions.

To hear “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois,” visit: hcdestinations.com/secrets-podcast

To learn more about Heritage Corridor Destinations and explore what you can do in Starved Rock Country, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 and the I&M Canal Town regions, be sure to visit HCDestinations.com and follow Heritage Corridor Destinations on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.