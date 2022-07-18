Exciting Summer And Fall Events Along Route 66 In Burr Ridge!

Welcome to Burr Ridge, a classic Route 66 village - located less than a half hour from the starting point of The First Hundred Miles! Residents here describe themselves as living in ‘A Very Special Place’ and we agree, especially with their great selection of Summer and Fall events!

Burr Ridge Village Green is a unique design that encompasses high end retail and dining mixed with upscale residential living surrounding a diverse green space where you can take in a concert or experience one of their sponsored events. Here’s what’s happening the rest of 2022 but remember, any day of the week is a great one in Burr Ridge, IL.

July

Concerts On The Village Green, 7pm-8:30pm, Thursdays

-July 21: Music By ‘Reckless’

-July 28: Music By ‘Chicago Experience’

July-Aug

-Burr Ridge Village Green Farmers Market, 10:30am-2:30pm Sundays, now through August 28th

-October 1: Burr Ridge Car Show in Partnership with Corvette Mike Midwest & Windy City Corvettes

-October 9: Taste of Burr Ridge Village Green 11am-9pm

-November 18: Deck The Green Village Green 5pm