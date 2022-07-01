Joliet Fireworks Shows Just Off Route 66

Joliet is home to some of the grandest fireworks displays you’ll find along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Celebrate Independence Day by catching these three, larger-than-life pyrotechnic displays, all located just a short drive from America’s Mother Road.

Joliet Slammers Firework Nights

Duly Health and Care Field

1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet

At the Duly Health and Care Field, home to the Joliet Slammers, every night game leading up to Independence Day will feature a complimentary fireworks show. Running July 1 through 3, a series of three games against the Windy City ThunderBolts will conclude with a post-game fireworks display.

The professional Frontier League baseball team stadium provides a thrilling family-friendly activity around Independence Day. Snag a selfie in the stands with a delicious Chicago-style hot dog, or spread out in the park’s lawn seating area to enjoy a relaxed picnic while you watch the game. If you’re lucky, you may even run into the Slammers’ mascots, Spikes and J.L. Bird.

Military personnel and their immediate families are invited to attend the Saturday, July 2, game for Military Appreciation Night. They can receive complimentary tickets at the box office.

For more information, and to reserve your tickets, visit: www.jolietslammers.com.

Residents from all over Joliet and the Chicagoland area attended the annual fireworks celebration on the Bicentennial Park riverfront. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Geoff Stellfox)

Independence Day Celebration on July 3

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park

201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

Enjoy food, brews, free live music and a spectacular fireworks display at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park’s Independence Day Celebration. Held this Sunday, from 6 to 10 p.m., the family-friendly fest offers free admission and plenty of fun activities. Fireworks will kick off around 9:30 p.m.; guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or picnic blankets, as seating is limited on the park grounds. In addition to the show, you’ll find local food vendors, a cash bar and a number of artist and artisan booths.

The main park pavilion also will host three crowd-pleasing live music acts. Punk rock and roll outfit Death and Memphis will kick off the festivities with a set running from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., followed by the reggae-jazz-fusion stylings of Selectones playing from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m., and the funky blues-jazz-R&B band Al Spears and the Hurricane Project will close out the night with a set running from 8:45 to 10 p.m. Plus south of Jefferson Street, on another stage, power pop act My Big Beautiful will play from 8:30 to 10p.m.

For more information, be sure to visit: www.bicentennialpark.org/9027-2.

July 4th Joliet Junior College Fireworks.

City of Joliet/JJC Fireworks Display on July 4

Joliet Junior College Main Campus

1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet

On Monday, July 4, the city again will host its elaborate fireworks display at the Joliet Junior College main campus, conveniently located just off Interstate 80 and a short drive from downtown Joliet on Route 52.

From local residents to visitors exploring The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, all are welcome to attend the family-friendly fireworks show. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the fireworks expected to kick off between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. No entrance will be permitted after 9 p.m. for safety purposes.

Event officials request guests use the Elmer W. Rowley Drive entrance, located off Houbolt Road. This is the only public entrance; the Centennial Drive entryway will be restricted to only emergency vehicle use. While all JJC buildings will be closed for public access during the event, portable restrooms will be available on-site. Alcohol consumption and grilling are not allowed at both the event site and parking areas.

Guests are free to bring chairs and blankets to sit on while watching the fireworks show, which will be launched from the open area near the centrally located Zales Arboretum of the community college. While the arboretum area will be closed for safety reasons, guests will be able to sit in the nearby open areas of grass and parking lots for a great view.

The city of Joliet has posted all the event guidelines and a parking map for the Fourth of July fireworks at www.joliet.gov/our-city/visitors/events-and-arts/fourth-of-july.